FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cloudy with some flurries, highs in the mid 30s Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Winter low-pressure system continues to move through the Missouri River Valley today. Winter weather advisories are in place for our extreme western counties until 6 tonight. Our First Warn was issued days ago on this weather system and will continue into Wednesday. Isolated flurries are expected this morning mainly north of the metro. By late this morning near 10 a.m., scattered snow showers become much more common along I-70 and the loop. The bulk of the snow threat starts after lunchtime close to 3 p.m. During this time frame, temperatures rise into the middle 30s which may replace some snow showers with a rain snow mixture. This will continue into the evening until we drop below freezing. Snow showers return clear through the early morning commute on Wednesday. Because of this, a new First Warn has been issued for the area. Icy conditions and lower visibility will be a major concern when traveling during this 24-hour timeframe.

Expected Wind Strength (KCTV 5)

A few isolated flurries may be possible on the back end of this low-pressure system as it exits even into Thursday. However, partly cloudy skies will become more common clear throughout the week into the holiday weekend. Temperatures are also anticipated to rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s just before New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Eve, partly cloudy skies will remain. Still, a northerly wind takes over allowing temperatures to fall to the middle and upper 30s for afternoon high temperatures and morning low temperatures remaining in the 20s. If you plan on celebrating outdoors ringing in the new year, be prepared for temperatures within the middle and upper 20s and wind between 5 and 15 mph, which may make it feel like temperatures in the middle teens.

