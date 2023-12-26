Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Deadly shooting between father and son Christmas night in Grain Valley

Grain Valley Police Department, Grain Valley, Mo.
Grain Valley Police Department, Grain Valley, Mo.(KCTV5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - On the evening of December 25, officers from the Grain Valley Police Department responded to a shooting at a home in the 700 block of SW Woodland Circle.

Upon arrival, officers found someone shot to death inside.

The suspect, identified as a family member, was apprehended on-site without incident and is currently in custody for questioning. The shooting was determined to be a domestic violence assault between a father and son.

Multiple witnesses were present and have been interviewed by law enforcement.

The Grain Valley Police Department emphasizes that this is an isolated domestic incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been called in to assist with the crime scene investigation. The police department is collaborating closely with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry.

The police department will continue to release information as the investigation progresses and updates become available.

Names related to this shooting will be released after all families have been notified and in conjunction with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone in need of assistance or facing domestic threats or violence is urged to contact Hope House 24/7 at (816) 461-HOPE (4673). Officers, detectives, and victim advocates are available to provide support and assistance.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donnie Erwin car
Human remains found in search for missing Camden County man
Gary Wheeler is charged with attempted capital murder.
Shawnee man charged with attempted capital murder
Four seriously injured in Cass County crash
Weather forecast for snow on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.
FORECAST: First Warn in place Tuesday for possible snow showers
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Sloppy offense dooms Chiefs in 20-14 loss to Raiders

Latest News

Bailey is charged with four felonies, including one count of domestic assault, one count of...
Cass County deputies, Harrisonville officers safely end Christmas Eve car chase
Christmas is now over and many are left wondering where to take their used Christmas tree to...
Christmas tree recycle programs available across metro
Christmas tree recycle programs available across metro
Christmas tree recycle programs available across metro
Raytown Police Department
Raytown police investigate Christmas Eve homicide