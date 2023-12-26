Deadly shooting between father and son Christmas night in Grain Valley

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - On the evening of December 25, officers from the Grain Valley Police Department responded to a shooting at a home in the 700 block of SW Woodland Circle.

Upon arrival, officers found someone shot to death inside.

The suspect, identified as a family member, was apprehended on-site without incident and is currently in custody for questioning. The shooting was determined to be a domestic violence assault between a father and son.

Multiple witnesses were present and have been interviewed by law enforcement.

The Grain Valley Police Department emphasizes that this is an isolated domestic incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been called in to assist with the crime scene investigation. The police department is collaborating closely with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry.

The police department will continue to release information as the investigation progresses and updates become available.

Names related to this shooting will be released after all families have been notified and in conjunction with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone in need of assistance or facing domestic threats or violence is urged to contact Hope House 24/7 at (816) 461-HOPE (4673). Officers, detectives, and victim advocates are available to provide support and assistance.

