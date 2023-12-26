Christmas tree recycle programs available across metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, what will we do with you now that Christmas has passed?

Several cities are hosting tree recycling events starting Tuesday, including Overland Park.

Trees can be dropped off at local parks and the Parks and Recreation crews will stop by to pick them all up, throw them in the chipper, and turn them into large piles of mulch.

“After we get a pretty good pile of them, our parks crews will come through with the big chipper truck that we use in our parks all the time. They’ll just throw them in the chipper truck and it makes a big pile of mulch that we can use at any of the city’s 83 parks,” said City of Overland Park Communications Manager Meg Ralph.

Make sure your ornaments, decorations, lights, stands, and other accessories are not dumped with it -- it’s a safety hazard. The parks and recreation crews picking up the trees will check twice before picking it up. Also, no artificial trees should be dropped off.

“It’s all organic material that needs to be mulched so we just ask that everybody give it a good look over and make sure all the stuff is off of it.”

Other locations to drop them off are the Indian Creek Recreation Center, Quivira Park, and the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens (hours for Arboretum drop-off is 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.).

Families can clear the Christmas clutter while giving back to their parks and saving the city some money by spreading the wealth with recycled mulch.

“Not only is it more sustainable to just be recycling that material but it also is mulch that we don’t have to go out and buy so we can allocate those resources to something else that the city needs to do.”

Their drop-off sites will be available on January 9.

OTHER OPTIONS:

Olathe Christmas Tree Recycling happening from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Olathe’s Composting facility at 1100 N Hedge Lane. There is no drop off on Sundays. Olathe residents can leave their old Christmas trees on their curb on trash day as well. Only Olathe residents can participate in curb drop off and the composting facility. People will need to show ID.

Johnson County Christmas Tree Recycling happening from Dec. 26 to January 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at several locations. Those include Theatre in the Park, Heritage Park Marina, Kill Creek Park, and Bull Creek Park. Yard clippings and waste will not be accepted and they ask to remove ornaments, plastic, and other decorations.

Kansas City, Missouri Tree Service happening from Dec. 26 to Jan. 16 at Missouri Organic Recycling. KCMO residents can drop off trees for a fee per tree at one of the city’s leaf and brush drop sites. Those locations are at 11660 N. Main Street, 1815 N. Chouteau Traffic Way, and 10301 Raytown Road. Residents will have to show their ID. Trees can also be left on the curb for trash collection the week of Christmas.

Kansas City Composting at 2008 E 171st St, Belton, MO, 64012 Trees can be recycled for a $3 fee.



To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.