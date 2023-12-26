Cass County deputies, Harrisonville officers safely end Christmas Eve car chase

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Cass County sheriff’s deputies and Harrisonville officers worked together to safely end a Christmas Eve vehicle pursuit.

Edward Bailey Jr. of Drexel, Missouri, was fleeing from Harrisonville officers on Dec. 24 when Cass County deputies stepped in to assist. They used a Grappler Police Bumper to force Bailey’s car to stop, then successfully arrested him.

Bailey is charged with four felonies, including one count of domestic assault, one count of resisting arrest and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held in the Cass County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Edward Bailey Jr. is facing four felony counts after a Dec. 24 police chase. (Cass County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.