Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Baby abandoned in trash bin rushed to hospital in serious condition

Honolulu police have opened a child abandonment case after a Kahala resident saved a newborn baby from the trash Saturday night, Honolulu EMS said.
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:02 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Police in Hawaii have opened a child abandonment case after a good Samaritan saved a newborn from the trash.

Officials with Honolulu EMS say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. KHNL reports that a Kahala resident heard an unknown woman screaming outside his home and called 911 after realizing she was giving birth.

Police say the man found a newborn girl in a trash bin after seeing the woman walk away from the scene.

The baby was taken in serious condition to Kapiolani Medical Center.

“Hearing about it is heartbreaking, really,” resident Christen Tominaga said. “Just knowing that that’s a helpless little one, but I’m glad somebody found the baby. Hopefully, it’s getting all the care and love it needs right now.”

No arrests have been made in the case.

Hawaii’s Child Welfare Services hotline is a source for assistance whenever there is a concern about a child’s safety, including situations where a parent may feel overwhelmed about caring for a child.

CWS says that the holidays can be a stressful time for some, and reaching out for support is encouraged and not something to be ashamed of.

CWS has resources that are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To report suspected child abuse and/or neglect, call 1-888-380-3088.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donnie Erwin car
Human remains found in search for missing Camden County man
Gary Wheeler is charged with attempted capital murder.
Shawnee man charged with attempted capital murder
Four seriously injured in Cass County crash
Weather forecast for snow on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.
FORECAST: First Warn in place Tuesday for possible snow showers
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. Or, if you wish...
KCPD reports shooting homicide in Independence Plaza neighborhood

Latest News

Damage resulting from an overnight fire at a home Beyonce used to live in as a child is shown...
Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston burns on Christmas morning
GRAPHIC: Israel's military was reviewing reports of a Sunday strike at a refugee camp. (CNN,...
GRAPHIC: 250 killed over past 24 hours in central Gaza, report says
The Eells family says their new wheelchair-accessible van is a life-changing gift for...
Girl, 7, with cerebral palsy gifted ‘life-changing’ van for Christmas
A family got a huge surprise on Christmas Eve: a wheelchair-accessible van for their daughter...
Family surprised with wheelchair-accessible van for daughter with cerebral palsy