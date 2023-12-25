Shawnee man charged with attempted capital murder

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 66-year-old Shawnee man has been charged with attempted capital murder following a welfare check on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Gary Wheeler is charged with attempted capital murder and discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling after a standoff in the 6300 block of Albervan Thursday night.

Shawnee Police said they were called to the area to check the welfare of a man who was making claims he was going to hurt himself and others. Before police arrived, a neighbor said they heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, Wheeler fired additional shots as officers approached. No one was hit by gunfire.

Wheeler was taken into custody without any further incident. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

His first appearance in court is set for Jan. 4, 2024, at 11 a.m.

