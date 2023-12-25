Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Police: 1 dead, several injured in Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado mall

A large police presence outside the Citadel Mall Christmas Eve.
A large police presence outside the Citadel Mall Christmas Eve.(KKTV)
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Police in Colorado say one man was killed and multiple people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired during a fight at the mall.

Police say two groups of people started fighting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday inside Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs when gunshots rang out.

One man died, and two other men are in serious condition after suffering gunshot wounds, KKTV reports.

A woman also suffered injuries in the incident, but police say she was not shot.

The mall was cleared and closed, and police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

While no one is in custody yet, police say they have multiple people detained, as they continue to investigate. They are asking any witnesses or anyone else with information to call the police department or Crime Stoppers.

Police add that the mall will reopen Tuesday, as originally planned, after the holiday.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of the rain will be light and scattered early in the morning, but then will fill in...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Widespread rain on Sunday, leads to Monday snowy mix
One person died in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 50 on Dec. 22, 2023.
Victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash on 50 Highway in Lee’s Summit
A major interstate was closed for several hours Christmas Eve morning as crews worked to clear...
Northbound I-49 closed for several hours as officers cleared fatal wrong-way crash
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. watches his two-run home run against the New York Yankees...
Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. shares engagement announcement
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, center, turns away after shaking hands with...
Report: Footballs in New England were deflated. But don’t blame the Patriots this time

Latest News

Officials are warning the situation is near a "breaking point." (CNN, KVIA, KABB, WOAI, AFPTV,...
US encountering record number of migrants at border
Local man & Lee's Summit Mayor honor hospital workers before Christmas
Murad Hasam enlisted the help of the Lee’s Summit Mayor, and then delivered a proclamation to...
Local man & Lee’s Summit Mayor honor nurses on Christmas Eve
Choice Walters is missing after police say she was abducted by her mother.
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Ohio girl abducted by her mother