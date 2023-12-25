Aging & Style
By Samantha Boring
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Sunday, Emmanuel Family and Child Development Center helped dozens of kids and their families get ready for Christmas.

The nonprofit provided hot meals, clothes, groceries, and gifts for both young and old for its 14th annual Miracle on 47th Street.

The nonprofit said each year they serve anywhere from 400-500 people for Christmas.

“We’ve been giving out just even more during the month instead of just Christmas because people are in such need and prices have gone up and it has really really added a burden to people,” said Emmanuel Family and Child Development Center Executive Director, Deborah Mann.

Normally the event is on Christmas Day, but due to the Cheifs game, it was moved to Christmas Eve.

They plan to move it back to Christmas next year.

Emmanuel can always use donations for this event, learn more about the nonprofit here.

