Local man & Lee’s Summit Mayor honor nurses on Christmas Eve

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Not all professions get time off for the holidays, so one patient at St. Luke’s East decided to do something about it.

While he couldn’t get the nurses a day off, he did do something to help them feel the love during the holiday season. Murad Hasam enlisted the help of the Lee’s Summit Mayor, and then delivered a proclamation to the nurses of St. Luke’s East on Sunday.

“I present to you this proclamation of Nurses Appreciation Day. December 24, 2023,” said Murad Hasam.

Hasam has been in and out of hospitals for the last 30 years as he battles a chronic condition. This summer, Hasam spent time at St. Luke’s East. While in his room there, he looked out of the window and saw Christmas trees. At that moment, he knew he had to do something to honor the nurses helping him.

“We, oftentimes, don’t pay attention to the people around us who do wonderful things for us. Nurses are here 24/7. They should be recognized. They should be appreciated.”

Hasam and his family put Christmas lights on the trees he saw from his hospital bed while staying there over the summer. Hasam said it was a show of gratitude to those who helped him get back to health. The 60-year-old persevered through months of logistical battles to make sure he’d be able to honor those who helped him on his healthcare journey.

“I got on the phone. I started calling people. I started with the nursing staff. I would go, ‘Listen, you need to tell your boss that I want to do this idea,’” Hasam said. “They didn’t give me the ‘ok’ until December. They gave me three weeks to get ready.”

“It’s a nice warm feeling to know that healthcare is appreciated,” said Nathan Jones, a nursing supervisor at St. Luke’s East.

Hasam had a stroke in 2019 that he says exacerbated his chronic condition. On Sunday, the 60-year-old felt dizzy, and his family wasn’t sure he should come for the ceremony.

“Every day that I get up, I have to take every day as it comes, but this means something to me. If those nurses didn’t make me feel comfortable, there were times where it seemed really dark.”

Hasam hopes to make this a regular occurrence on Christmas Eve for years to come.

“It needed to be done, and so we are doing it,” Hasam said.

