Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Jacobs, Toney out for Christmas Day game between Chiefs and Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) as Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) as Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Las Vegas Raiders star is among the inactives Monday during the Christmas Day matchup between the Chiefs and Raiders.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who scored in the teams’ previous matchup this season, will not play due to a quad injury and is listed among Las Vegas’ inactive players on Monday morning.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is returning to action after a cleanup shoulder surgery last week. The shoulder injury kept him out of games against the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

For Kansas City, wide receiver Kadarius Toney was ruled out due to a hip injury. Other gameday inactives include left tackle Donovan Smith and defensive tackle Matt Dickerson.

Without Smith in at left tackle, the Chiefs will rely on rookie Wanya Morris for his third career start.

Raiders rookie tight end Michael Mayer is also inactive for Las Vegas. Mayer was ruled out on Saturday due to a toe injury.

Despite being eligible to return from injured reserve, speedy Kansas City wide receiver Mecole Hardman is also inactive as he continues his recovery from thumb surgery.

The Chiefs and Raiders kick off at noon on KCTV5.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of the rain will be light and scattered early in the morning, but then will fill in...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Widespread rain on Sunday, leads to Monday snowy mix
A major interstate was closed for several hours Christmas Eve morning as crews worked to clear...
Northbound I-49 closed for several hours as officers cleared fatal wrong-way crash
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, center, turns away after shaking hands with...
Report: Footballs in New England were deflated. But don’t blame the Patriots this time
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. Or, if you wish...
KCPD reports shooting homicide in Independence Plaza neighborhood
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
One unhoused person killed in early Sunday shooting homicide

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) step off...
Chiefs missing Toney, McKinnon while Raiders could have Jacobs for Christmas matchup
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after his touchdown with...
Chiefs aim to lock up AFC West, continue dominance of Raiders in Christmas Day matchup
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mike Williams (15) and defensive back Shannon Edwards (39)...
Former Chiefs WR Mike Williams died of dental-related sepsis, medical examiner says
'She's part of Chiefs Kingdom': Patrick Mahomes shares team's perspective of Travis-Taylor relationship