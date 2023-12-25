Jacobs, Toney out for Christmas Day game between Chiefs and Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Las Vegas Raiders star is among the inactives Monday during the Christmas Day matchup between the Chiefs and Raiders.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who scored in the teams’ previous matchup this season, will not play due to a quad injury and is listed among Las Vegas’ inactive players on Monday morning.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is returning to action after a cleanup shoulder surgery last week. The shoulder injury kept him out of games against the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

For Kansas City, wide receiver Kadarius Toney was ruled out due to a hip injury. Other gameday inactives include left tackle Donovan Smith and defensive tackle Matt Dickerson.

Here are our inactives for our Christmas Day game against the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/tV8TWphkkw — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 25, 2023

Without Smith in at left tackle, the Chiefs will rely on rookie Wanya Morris for his third career start.

Raiders rookie tight end Michael Mayer is also inactive for Las Vegas. Mayer was ruled out on Saturday due to a toe injury.

Despite being eligible to return from injured reserve, speedy Kansas City wide receiver Mecole Hardman is also inactive as he continues his recovery from thumb surgery.

The Chiefs and Raiders kick off at noon on KCTV5.

