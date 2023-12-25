Four seriously injured in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were seriously injured in a Cass County crash on Christmas Eve.

It happened Sunday at 11:35 a.m. on Missouri Highway 7. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened south of E. 323rd Street.

MSHP said the crash occurred when a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu heading eastbound pulled into the path of a southbound 2011 Hyundai Tucson.

An 18-year-old girl was driving the Malibu. She and a 19-year-old man were seriously injured. Each of them were from Creighton, Missouri. Neither of the people in the Chevrolet were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, MSHP crash reports said.

A 21-year-old woman from Springfield, Missouri, was driving the Hyundai with a 22-year-old man riding as a passenger. Both people in the Tucson were wearing seatbelts.

All four were transported to local hospitals for treatment following the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.