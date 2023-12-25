Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Four seriously injured in Cass County crash

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were seriously injured in a Cass County crash on Christmas Eve.

It happened Sunday at 11:35 a.m. on Missouri Highway 7. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened south of E. 323rd Street.

MSHP said the crash occurred when a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu heading eastbound pulled into the path of a southbound 2011 Hyundai Tucson.

An 18-year-old girl was driving the Malibu. She and a 19-year-old man were seriously injured. Each of them were from Creighton, Missouri. Neither of the people in the Chevrolet were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, MSHP crash reports said.

A 21-year-old woman from Springfield, Missouri, was driving the Hyundai with a 22-year-old man riding as a passenger. Both people in the Tucson were wearing seatbelts.

All four were transported to local hospitals for treatment following the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of the rain will be light and scattered early in the morning, but then will fill in...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Widespread rain on Sunday, leads to Monday snowy mix
A major interstate was closed for several hours Christmas Eve morning as crews worked to clear...
Northbound I-49 closed for several hours as officers cleared fatal wrong-way crash
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, center, turns away after shaking hands with...
Report: Footballs in New England were deflated. But don’t blame the Patriots this time
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. Or, if you wish...
KCPD reports shooting homicide in Independence Plaza neighborhood
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
One unhoused person killed in early Sunday shooting homicide

Latest News

Donnie Erwin car
Human remains found in search for missing Camden County man
FILE: Jason, left, and Joshua Neland play catch behind the scoreboard at Kauffman Stadium...
Plans abounding for new sports stadiums across the US, carrying hefty public costs
Local man & Lee's Summit Mayor honor hospital workers before Christmas
Murad Hasam enlisted the help of the Lee’s Summit Mayor, and then delivered a proclamation to...
Local man & Lee’s Summit Mayor honor nurses on Christmas Eve