FORECAST: First Warn in place Tuesday for possible snow showers

Weather forecast for snow on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.
Weather forecast for snow on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.(KCTV5)
By Warren Sears
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Winter made a strong come back on Christmas Day! We should stay mostly dry through the rest of our evening, minus maybe a few flurries late tonight. Lows will be chilly in the upper 20s and lower 30s with a noticeable breeze from the west. This makes our wind chills even colder. Tuesday also brings winter-like weather. As the same stubborn storm system remains in place overhead, a few flurries and rain/snow showers will be possible during the day Tuesday, especially into the afternoon and evening. Also, a few more snow showers will bleed over into Wednesday.

Right now, it looks rather off and on, and pretty light. There is a small opportunity for some minor accumulation through Tuesday and Wednesday, but as of now, I do not think this exceeds a dusting to an inch max in some spots. Expect it to blow around a bit as well as breezy conditions will stay in place. Once we get into Thursday and Friday, conditions dry out but just stay on the colder side in the 30s to near 40 degrees. No signs of any big warm up right now, in fact, it could get even colder after the new year with some of our new data coming in.

