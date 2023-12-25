Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Rain continues overnight, Monday is expected to be dry by afternoon

By Alena Lee
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain will continue to move through the area tonight into Christmas morning. A strong cold front will swing through before midnight sending temperatures tumbling overnight. We’ll go from the low to mid 40s down into the 30s by midday Monday. Rain eventually tapers off midday with a small chance rain mixes with a few wet snowflakes. But as far as accumulation goes, we are not expecting any at this time. Rainfall amounts could be record breaking though if we surpass 0.29″ in Kansas City for Christmas Day. That is the current record for rainfall for December 25th that was set back in 2016. Dry weather expected Monday night before another wave comes in by Tuesday. This will bring a chance of scattered light snow showers to the area between Tuesday and Wednesday. Accumulation will be minimal with some areas picking up a dusting to one inch. The upper level low that is responsible for this big change in our weather will eventually pull away as temperatures moderate. Highs will be back near normal late this week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 50 on Dec. 22, 2023.
Victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash on 50 Highway in Lee’s Summit
Most of the rain will be light and scattered early in the morning, but then will fill in...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Widespread rain on Sunday, leads to Monday snowy mix
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. watches his two-run home run against the New York Yankees...
Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. shares engagement announcement
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Unthinkable Tragedy: 56-year-old woman dies after being involved in 2 crashes
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash

Latest News

Forecast track for Sunday at 8 p.m.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Rain clears out mid morning Monday
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Rain clears out mid morning Monday
Most of the rain will be light and scattered early in the morning, but then will fill in...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Widespread rain on Sunday, leads to Monday snowy mix
First Warn 5 Forecast, 12/23