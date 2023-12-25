FIRST WARN FORECAST: Rain continues overnight, Monday is expected to be dry by afternoon

Rain will continue to move through the area tonight into Christmas morning. A strong cold front will swing through before midnight sending temperatures tumbling overnight. We’ll go from the low to mid 40s down into the 30s by midday Monday. Rain eventually tapers off midday with a small chance rain mixes with a few wet snowflakes. But as far as accumulation goes, we are not expecting any at this time. Rainfall amounts could be record breaking though if we surpass 0.29″ in Kansas City for Christmas Day. That is the current record for rainfall for December 25th that was set back in 2016. Dry weather expected Monday night before another wave comes in by Tuesday. This will bring a chance of scattered light snow showers to the area between Tuesday and Wednesday. Accumulation will be minimal with some areas picking up a dusting to one inch. The upper level low that is responsible for this big change in our weather will eventually pull away as temperatures moderate. Highs will be back near normal late this week.

