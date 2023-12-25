Fire near bridge at E. 17th Street and Manchester Trafficway closes bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fire at a bridge near E. 17th Street and Manchester Trafficway closed a bridge on Christmas morning.

Kansas City Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said the fire started at a homeless camp. No injuries were reported.

A batallion chief who was called to the scene saw some damage to the bridge and closed it, requesting MoDOT to inspect the damages.

The Fire Department was called to the area shortly before 7:15 a.m. Monday.

