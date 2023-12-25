Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Endangered Okapi calf born at Cincinnati Zoo

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby Okapi on Dec. 17.
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby Okapi on Dec. 17.(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby okapi on Sunday.

WXIX reports the calf was born Dec. 17 to mom Kuvua and dad Kiloro.

“This is Kuvua’s fourth calf, and she is an amazing momma,” said Renee Carpenter, senior keeper at the Cincinnati Zoo. “She’s being attentive to the little one’s every need. The calf is strong and looks healthy. It’s also super soft and fuzzy.”

The zoo will reveal the name and the sex of the calf at a later time.

This is the eighteenth okapi birth at the zoo since 1999. Okapis are endangered, making every birth of their species that much more important.

“Okapis are classified as threatened due to habitat destruction and poaching. The world population is approximately 15,000,” the zoo said in a press release.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of the rain will be light and scattered early in the morning, but then will fill in...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Widespread rain on Sunday, leads to Monday snowy mix
One person died in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 50 on Dec. 22, 2023.
Victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash on 50 Highway in Lee’s Summit
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. watches his two-run home run against the New York Yankees...
Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. shares engagement announcement
A major interstate was closed for several hours Christmas Eve morning as crews worked to clear...
Northbound I-49 closed for several hours as officers cleared fatal wrong-way crash
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Unthinkable Tragedy: 56-year-old woman dies after being involved in 2 crashes

Latest News

Children around the world are eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival on Christmas.
Military command ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along
Emmanuel Family and Child Development Center provided hot meals, clothes, groceries, and gifts...
Miracle on 47th Street
Emmanuel Family and Child Development Center provided hot meals, clothes, groceries, and gifts...
Miracle on 47th Street
Miracle on 47th Street