Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco suffers concussion in Christmas Day loss

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates after scoring during the first...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In the same game he returned to the Chiefs lineup following a two-game absence, running back Isiah Pacheco left with another injury.

After catching a pass in the third quarter and being spun to the ground, Pacheco’s helmet came off and he was incidentally kneed in the head by center Creed Humphrey.

Pacheco left the game and did not return. Head coach Andy Reid said postgame Pacheco suffered a concussion.

READ MORE: Sloppy offense dooms Chiefs in 20-14 loss to Raiders

He had just returned to the lineup after missing two games with a shoulder injury that also required surgery.

Pacheco finished the game with 11 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown. He scored on a 12-yard run in the second quarter to give Kansas City a 7-3 lead.

Kansas City is headed toward a short week following the Monday afternoon game. The Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 31 at 3:25 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on KCTV5.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of the rain will be light and scattered early in the morning, but then will fill in...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Widespread rain on Sunday, leads to Monday snowy mix
A major interstate was closed for several hours Christmas Eve morning as crews worked to clear...
Northbound I-49 closed for several hours as officers cleared fatal wrong-way crash
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, center, turns away after shaking hands with...
Report: Footballs in New England were deflated. But don’t blame the Patriots this time
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. Or, if you wish...
KCPD reports shooting homicide in Independence Plaza neighborhood
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
One unhoused person killed in early Sunday shooting homicide

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Sloppy offense dooms Chiefs in 20-14 loss to Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) as Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill...
Jacobs, Toney out for Christmas Day game between Chiefs and Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) step off...
Chiefs missing Toney, McKinnon while Raiders could have Jacobs for Christmas matchup
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after his touchdown with...
Chiefs aim to lock up AFC West, continue dominance of Raiders in Christmas Day matchup