Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Streetcar construction in the way of holiday shopping

Many in the metro made their last push to get their final Christmas presents. Shoppers spent...
Many in the metro made their last push to get their final Christmas presents. Shoppers spent the day on Main Street and had to shuffle around streetcar construction.(kctv)
By Grace Smith
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Many in the metro made their last push to get their final Christmas presents. Shoppers spent the day on Main Street and had to shuffle around streetcar construction. But many people said they are used to it by now, so it didn’t stop them from coming out.

Nathan Freehling is the co-owner of Bubble Wrapp, which opened on the corner of Main Street and Westport Road about a year ago.

“Construction has always been here,” Freeling said. “Our experience with the team, they come by and give us updates, come by each week and gives us maps and we do our best to communicate with our customers, how parking and access points are going to change.”

Despite the twisting and turning, he said customers still show up at the door. In fact, he said sales from December are at an all-time high.

“Realistically, if people want to come in and they’re looking for products or services you offer, they’re going to make that trade,” Freeling said. Nick Genz lives nearby and said while all the construction down Main Street is a headache, he still makes his way to the shops.

“It’s so hard to understand, and it’s kind of a pain, but I’m a proponent of public transits, so I’m excited for whenever it comes in,” Genz said. “I do have some family that don’t come down here as much, though, because of the constitution.”

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died on I-435 near Parkville after she was struck by a vehicle on Dec. 22, 2023.
Woman whose car was struck in hit-and run on I-435 fatally crashed into by another vehicle, police say
One person died in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 50 on Dec. 22, 2023.
Victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash on 50 Highway in Lee’s Summit
The body of a man was found Friday morning at Rocky Hollow Park.
Deputies investigating homicide after man’s body found in Clay County park
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mike Williams (15) and defensive back Shannon Edwards (39)...
Former Chiefs WR Mike Williams died of dental-related sepsis, medical examiner says
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Unthinkable Tragedy: 56-year-old woman dies after being involved in 2 crashes

Latest News

On Saturday, dozens of Salvation Army volunteers rolled up their sleeves to help feed those in...
1K Christmas meals delivered by dozens of Salvation Army volunteers
Salvation army delivers 1K Christmas meals
‘It was like a dream come true’: Families reunite at KCI ahead of Christmas
IHOPKC separates from pastor Mike Bickle