Streetcar construction in the way of holiday shopping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Many in the metro made their last push to get their final Christmas presents. Shoppers spent the day on Main Street and had to shuffle around streetcar construction. But many people said they are used to it by now, so it didn’t stop them from coming out.

Nathan Freehling is the co-owner of Bubble Wrapp, which opened on the corner of Main Street and Westport Road about a year ago.

“Construction has always been here,” Freeling said. “Our experience with the team, they come by and give us updates, come by each week and gives us maps and we do our best to communicate with our customers, how parking and access points are going to change.”

Despite the twisting and turning, he said customers still show up at the door. In fact, he said sales from December are at an all-time high.

“Realistically, if people want to come in and they’re looking for products or services you offer, they’re going to make that trade,” Freeling said. Nick Genz lives nearby and said while all the construction down Main Street is a headache, he still makes his way to the shops.

“It’s so hard to understand, and it’s kind of a pain, but I’m a proponent of public transits, so I’m excited for whenever it comes in,” Genz said. “I do have some family that don’t come down here as much, though, because of the constitution.”

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

