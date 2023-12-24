Aging & Style
One unhoused person killed in early Sunday shooting homicide

File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting that happened just after midnight Sunday.

When KCPD officers arrived at the scene of 1st street and Holmes on reports of a shooting, they began canvassing the wooded area of an unhoused camp. They found an adult male suffering from bodily trauma that was later determined to be gunshot wounds. When emergency crews arrived, they declared the man dead.

At this time, it is unknown what circumstances led up to the shooting. KCPD does not have anyone in custody or any persons of interest, but they do not believe there is an immediate risk to the public.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are working to process the scene and speak with potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS which leads to an arrest in the case.

This is KCMO’s 177th homicide of 2023.

We are committed to assisting victims of violent crimes through use of Missouri’s Protection Program for Victims/Witnesses of Violent Crime. Funding for temporary, or even permanent relocation, may be available but is subject to pre-approval by the State’s administering agency.

We are working with Partners for Peace in all our homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.

KCPD
