Northbound I-49 closed for several hours as officers worked to clear crash

Kansas City Scout Camera(Kansas City Scout Camera)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - A major interstate was closed for several hours Sunday morning as crews worked to clear a crash.

Just before 7:00 a.m., Grandview police dispatch confirmed that a portion of northbound I-49 was closed due to a crash.

Kansas City Scout reported that the incident happened around 3:39 a.m. By 7:35 a.m., it had been fully cleared and all lanes were reopened.

At this time, it is unclear how many cars were involved.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

