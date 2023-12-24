Northbound I-49 closed for several hours as officers worked to clear crash
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - A major interstate was closed for several hours Sunday morning as crews worked to clear a crash.
Just before 7:00 a.m., Grandview police dispatch confirmed that a portion of northbound I-49 was closed due to a crash.
Kansas City Scout reported that the incident happened around 3:39 a.m. By 7:35 a.m., it had been fully cleared and all lanes were reopened.
At this time, it is unclear how many cars were involved.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
ALSO READ: 1K Christmas meals delivered by dozens of Salvation Army volunteers
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.