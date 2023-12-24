Northbound I-49 closed for several hours as officers worked to clear crash

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - A major interstate was closed for several hours Sunday morning as crews worked to clear a crash.

Just before 7:00 a.m., Grandview police dispatch confirmed that a portion of northbound I-49 was closed due to a crash.

Kansas City Scout reported that the incident happened around 3:39 a.m. By 7:35 a.m., it had been fully cleared and all lanes were reopened.

At this time, it is unclear how many cars were involved.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ: 1K Christmas meals delivered by dozens of Salvation Army volunteers

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.