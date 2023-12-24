Northbound I-49 closed for several hours as officers cleared fatal wrong-way crash

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - A major interstate was closed for several hours Christmas Eve morning as crews worked to clear a fatal wrong-way crash.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Grandview police were notified by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department that they were attempting to stop a driver going the wrong way on US-71/I-49.

A person in a 2021 Ford Flex was driving south in the northbound lanes of the interstate. As KCPD’s attempt to stop the driver entered into Grandview city limits, Grandview officers joined and tried to alert drivers that were in the path of the on-coming vehicle.

According to GPD, “These efforts were unsuccessful, and the wrong-way vehicle struck a northbound vehicle,” a 2013 Ford Taurus.

The Ford Taurus had two occupants, one of which was an adult female passenger who died at the scene. The driver, a man, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries and was later released.

The driver of the Ford Flex sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital as well.

The Grandview Police Department Specialized Enforcement Unit is investigating the cause of the crash. It is believed that alcohol was a factor.

Northbound I-49 was closed for several hours but fully reopened just before 7:35 a.m.

