KCPD reports homicide in Independence Plaza neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is on the scene of what is believed to be a shooting homicide.

A call was made to dispatchers just before 10 a.m. to report a shooting in the 800 block of Park Avenue in the Independence Plaza neighborhood. Officers are currently on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 has a crew on the way and will provide more information as it becomes available.

ALSO READ: One unhoused person killed in early Sunday shooting homicide

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.