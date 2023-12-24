Aging & Style
KCPD reports homicide in Independence Plaza neighborhood

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 has a crew on the way and will provide more information as it becomes available.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is on the scene of what is believed to be a shooting homicide.

A call was made to dispatchers just before 10 a.m. to report a shooting in the 800 block of Park Avenue in the Independence Plaza neighborhood. Officers are currently on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 has a crew on the way and will provide more information as it becomes available.

