FIRST WARN FORECAST: Widespread rain on Sunday, leads to Monday snowy mix

By Alena Lee
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Get ready for rain to return on Christmas Eve and last for much of the day. Most of the rain will be light and scattered early in the morning, but then will fill in across the area, becoming widespread and even heavy at times. Watch out for ponding on the roads as you make your way across eastern Kansas and western Missouri. Rain will likely linger into early Monday, making for a soggy Christmas day. As we get further in the day rain will eventually lighten up but could mix with a few wet snowflakes by the afternoon and evening. Accumulation from any frozen precipitation is not likely. We’ll also watch as much colder air rushes in behind a cold front that will sweep through Monday morning. Temperatures will be the warmest at midnight in the middle 40s before falling into the 30s by the afternoon. Tuesday will feature an even colder day with the chance of a few light snow showers with temperatures hovering near freezing. This system finally exits Wednesday and will take all of the moisture with it. But we will stay cold for the rest of the week as winds come in from the northwest. High temperatures will not get out of the 30s for the rest of the year.

