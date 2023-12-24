FIRST WARN FORECAST: Rain clears out mid morning Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Merry Christmas Eve! A First Warn is in place for today through Tuesday because of the widespread rain showers, colder temperatures, and the potential for snow showers. These all could be a damper to your Christmas Eve plans, right now the timing of it looks to enter the metro 9-10 am as the line is just west of the viewing area.

Kansas City may break record amounts of precipitation for Christmas Eve (1.65 from 1895) and Christmas Day (0.29 from 2016). The forecast amount is between 1.5 to 2 inches of rainfall. Widespread showers are expected to hang around all day long before the potential for the changeover to snowfall Monday afternoon through Tuesday. Right now, there is only about a 40% chance for snow showers.

Temperatures behind this system will drop dramatically during Christmas day with the high temperatures hitting right after midnight. As the kiddos are waking up to see what Santa brought them, temperatures will already be sitting in the low 40s with rainy conditions. Later on Christmas Day, rain showers move out just in time for the kids to try out the bikes Santa brought them! For the rest of the week, temperatures stay steady in the 30s for highs.

