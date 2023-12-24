Endangered person advisory issued for 4-year-old girl

Four-year-old Unique Locke.
Four-year-old Unique Locke.(Raytown Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - The Raytown Police Department is searching for a young girl who they believe may be in danger.

An endangered person advisory was issued after four-year-old Unique Locke was reportedly taken around 9 p.m. Saturday night. The incident occured in the 7400 block of Ralston Avenue in Raytown, Missouri.

Locke is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′2, 35 pounds. She is believed to be with 41-year-old Terrika Evans, who is her non-custodial, biological mother.

41-year-old Terricka Evans is 5'2, 140 pounds.
41-year-old Terricka Evans is 5'2, 140 pounds.(Raytown Police Department)

Evans is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′2 and 10 pounds. She is believed to be driving a black 2013 Nissan Altima with Missouri tags “JC1H9W.”

Evans has previously taken the child from her custodial father without his knowledge. She is currently believed to be in the state of California.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.

ALSO READ: KCPD reunites 18 year old with family

