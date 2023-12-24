Aging & Style
1K Christmas meals delivered by dozens of Salvation Army volunteers

By Samantha Boring
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Saturday, dozens of Salvation Army volunteers rolled up their sleeves to help feed those in need for Christmas.

The Salvation Army delivered 1,000 meals to the homebound and those in need across the KC metro on Saturday.

Salvation Army Kansas City Area Commander, Major Xavier Montenegro said they increased the number of meals due to the rising cost of food affecting families.

Volunteer, Preston Rouse said he’s been coming to help out at the Salvation Army since he was a baby.

Rouse said the smiles of those receiving the meals make the hard work all worth it.

“Christmas, Thanksgiving, all of these great holidays that we spend it’s a family thing and when you don’t have family that is a void, and what we do is we cure that void,” said KC Salvation Army Volunteer, Preston Rouse.

Over 100 volunteers helped prep the meals and deliver each to the homebound.

The culinary team at Westin Hotel made the turkeys, Hy-Vee provided the sides, rolls came from Roma Bakery, and Walmart brought in the pies.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

