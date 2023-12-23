Unthinkable Tragedy: 56-year-old woman dies after being involved in 2 crashes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after first being involved in an initial crash with separate vehicle Friday morning.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office release details of the double vehicle crash. Near 6:30 a.m., a woman driving a white 2006 Toyota Corolla was rear-ended by a white 2016 Chrysler Pacifica.

Both vehicles pulled to the side of the highway to exchange information. The driver of the Chrysler Pacifica, a 52-year-old woman, left the scene afterwards.

The 56-year-old driver continued to inspect the damage from the initial wreck when shortly thereafter, a second vehicle hit and killed her.

A 50-year-old man driving a white 2008 Ford F-350 struck both the driver and her Toyota Corolla, killing the 56-year-old woman.

The investigation of both vehicle crashes is ongoing and being handled by the Platte County Sheriffs’ Office. All of the parties involved are cooperating according to Major Erik Holland.

“There’s two incidents that occurred – both drivers are speaking with investigators presently,” Holland said.

The name of the deceased party is not being released at this time to allow for familial notifications.

“If a car does break down and is obviously capable of having hazard lights turned on, getting as far off the road as they can without putting themselves in the lane of traffic,” Holland said. “It’s always safer in the car to call for a tow truck or law enforcement than to stand out of the narrow lane of an interstate or highway.”

The 50-year-old driver from Shawnee, Kansas, was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

“Crashes like these are a tragedy for all involved, their families and their communities especially around the holidays,” Sheriff Mark Owen said.

