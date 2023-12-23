Sign placed on highway designated for Ofc. Daniel Vasquez

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A sign honoring a fallen North Kansas City police officer was placed Thursday night.

After Senate Bill 127 was signed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson designating a stretch of eastbound Missouri 210 Highway from Diamond Parkway to Chouteau Trafficway as Officer Daniel Vasquez Memorial Highway, the designation became effective on Aug. 28, 2023.

Vasquez was killed in the line of duty on July 19, 2022.

Vasquez was shot and killed in July 2022, while conducting a traffic stop. The shooting came a year after his graduation from the Regional Police Academy. Before joining the North Kansas City Police Department he was briefly a detention officer with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

Joshua Rocha, a 24-year-old Kansas City man, was indicted by a Clay County grand jury on one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. His trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 29, 2025.

