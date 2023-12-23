Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Sign placed on highway designated for Ofc. Daniel Vasquez

A sign was placed on Missouri 210 Highway marking the designation of Officer Daniel Vasquez...
A sign was placed on Missouri 210 Highway marking the designation of Officer Daniel Vasquez Memorial Highway.(City of North Kansas City Police Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A sign honoring a fallen North Kansas City police officer was placed Thursday night.

After Senate Bill 127 was signed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson designating a stretch of eastbound Missouri 210 Highway from Diamond Parkway to Chouteau Trafficway as Officer Daniel Vasquez Memorial Highway, the designation became effective on Aug. 28, 2023.

Vasquez was killed in the line of duty on July 19, 2022.

Vasquez was shot and killed in July 2022, while conducting a traffic stop. The shooting came a year after his graduation from the Regional Police Academy. Before joining the North Kansas City Police Department he was briefly a detention officer with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

Joshua Rocha, a 24-year-old Kansas City man, was indicted by a Clay County grand jury on one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. His trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 29, 2025.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died on I-435 near Parkville after she was struck by a vehicle on Dec. 22, 2023.
Woman whose car was struck in hit-and run on I-435 fatally crashed into by another vehicle, police say
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Shawnee Police responded to an armed subject standoff Thursday night.
Shawnee Police take man into custody after shots fired upon welfare check
Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a grain elevator in Lathrop, Missouri, on Dec....
No injuries reported after dangerous grain elevator fire erupts in Lathrop
The body of a man was found Friday morning at Rocky Hollow Park.
Deputies investigating homicide after man’s body found in Clay County park

Latest News

A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Unthinkable Tragedy: 56-year-old woman dies after being involved in 2 crashes
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
An unthinkable tragedy: 56-year-old dies after being involved in 2 crashes
Gladstone Police say they’re cracking down on expired tags
Lawrence man in custody after attempted arson at The Wheel