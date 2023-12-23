Aging & Style
Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. shares engagement announcement

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. watches his two-run home run against the New York Yankees...
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. watches his two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Bobby Witt Jr. made a long-term commitment this week.

On Friday, the Royals’ 23-year-old shortstop shared engagement pictures on Instagram.

Witt Jr., announced his engagement to Maggie Black. A slew of teammates past and present shared their congratulations in the posts’ comments.

“Bob you all grown up!” former Royals second basemen Whit Merrifield commented.

