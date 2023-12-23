Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. shares engagement announcement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Bobby Witt Jr. made a long-term commitment this week.

On Friday, the Royals’ 23-year-old shortstop shared engagement pictures on Instagram.

Witt Jr., announced his engagement to Maggie Black. A slew of teammates past and present shared their congratulations in the posts’ comments.

“Bob you all grown up!” former Royals second basemen Whit Merrifield commented.

