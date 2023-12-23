Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

McCullar scores career-best 34, No. 2 Kansas pulls away for 75-60 win over Yale

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) shoots over Yale forward Danny Wolf during the first half...
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) shoots over Yale forward Danny Wolf during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. scored a career-high 34 points, taking over during a second-half run that gave Kansas the lead, and the No. 2 Jayhawks eventually pulled away from Yale for a 75-60 victory Friday night.

Nicolas Timberlake came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score 13 for the Jayhawks (11-1), who trailed by as many as 11 in the first half and by a point at the break before making the final appear much more comfortable than it was all night.

Yale (7-6) shut down Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson, kept the Jayhawks from getting into transition and held its own on the glass. It also got 13 points apiece from guards August Mahoney and Bez Mbeng, who kept the Bulldogs in the game.

Kansas has had trouble with trap-type games this season, stumbling past Eastern Illinois between the Maui Invitational and a showdown with UConn, and struggling to overcome a slow start against Kansas City before facing rival Missouri.

That was the case again in the Jayhawks’ last game before an eight-day holiday break.

They missed easy shots in the paint, took poor shots from the perimeter and allowed Yale to gain some confidence when Mahoney and John Poulakidas began knocking down 3-pointers. By the time Danny Wolf knocked down a 3 of his own, and Kansas coach Bill Self called timeout, the Bulldogs had built a 25-14 lead in the closing minutes of the first half.

The Jayhawks settled down a bit, scoring the final seven points of the half, but they still trailed 33-32 at the break.

Then they turned up the defense in the second half.

Forcing the Bulldogs into a pair of shot-clock violations, and very nearly three more, the Jayhawks slowly pulled back ahead. And when they got the lead, they quickly extended it, unspooling a 13-1 run to take a 51-43 lead with 7 1/2 minutes to go.

McCullar added a pair of 3s during a 10-0 run a couple of minutes later that put the game away.

UP NEXT

Kansas plays Wichita State Dec. 30 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died on I-435 near Parkville after she was struck by a vehicle on Dec. 22, 2023.
Woman whose car was struck in hit-and run on I-435 fatally crashed into by another vehicle, police say
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Shawnee Police responded to an armed subject standoff Thursday night.
Shawnee Police take man into custody after shots fired upon welfare check
Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a grain elevator in Lathrop, Missouri, on Dec....
No injuries reported after dangerous grain elevator fire erupts in Lathrop
The body of a man was found Friday morning at Rocky Hollow Park.
Deputies investigating homicide after man’s body found in Clay County park

Latest News

Devin Neal, Jason Bean, and Rich Miller organize toy and coat drive for kids in need
Kansas football players organize toy and coat drive for holidays
Kansas football players organize toy and coat drive for holidays
Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. (24) shoots while being defended by Indiana forward Malik Reneau...
McCullar scores 21 as No. 2 Kansas rallies for 75-71 win at Indiana
KU Football released a stadium demolition video on Monday as renovations for the KU Gateway...
KU starts renovation project at Memorial Stadium