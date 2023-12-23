Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Lawrence man in custody after attempted arson at The Wheel

(Mgn)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after an attempted arson at a popular Lawrence bar.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical responded to a structure fire at The Wagon Wheel bar and restaurant at 507 W. 14th Street.

When crews arrived on the scene they found an extinguished fire on the outside of the building. No injuries were reported and The Wheel was unoccupied at the time.

Investigators quickly determined the fire was incendiary and identified a suspect. That led to the arrest of 39-year-old Robert Shane Johnson. Douglas County Jail booking logs showed that Johnson was arrested by Lawrence Police for arson at the restaurant at 10 a.m. on Friday.

No bond has been set for Johnson.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died on I-435 near Parkville after she was struck by a vehicle on Dec. 22, 2023.
Woman whose car was struck in hit-and run on I-435 fatally crashed into by another vehicle, police say
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Shawnee Police responded to an armed subject standoff Thursday night.
Shawnee Police take man into custody after shots fired upon welfare check
Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a grain elevator in Lathrop, Missouri, on Dec....
No injuries reported after dangerous grain elevator fire erupts in Lathrop
The body of a man was found Friday morning at Rocky Hollow Park.
Deputies investigating homicide after man’s body found in Clay County park

Latest News

A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Unthinkable Tragedy: 56-year-old woman dies after being involved in 2 crashes
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
An unthinkable tragedy: 56-year-old dies after being involved in 2 crashes
A sign was placed on Missouri 210 Highway marking the designation of Officer Daniel Vasquez...
Sign placed on highway designated for Ofc. Daniel Vasquez
Gladstone Police say they’re cracking down on expired tags