Lawrence man in custody after attempted arson at The Wheel

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after an attempted arson at a popular Lawrence bar.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical responded to a structure fire at The Wagon Wheel bar and restaurant at 507 W. 14th Street.

When crews arrived on the scene they found an extinguished fire on the outside of the building. No injuries were reported and The Wheel was unoccupied at the time.

Investigators quickly determined the fire was incendiary and identified a suspect. That led to the arrest of 39-year-old Robert Shane Johnson. Douglas County Jail booking logs showed that Johnson was arrested by Lawrence Police for arson at the restaurant at 10 a.m. on Friday.

No bond has been set for Johnson.

