KCPD: missing 10-year-old boy found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: KCPD reported that Ladd has been found safely.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police said Isaiah Ladd went missing in the area of 14548 U.S. 71 Highway, near the Clover Leaf Apartments.

He was on foot when last seen. Isaiah was wearing pink and yellow Pikachu pajamas and did not have shoes on.

KCPD said he has black hair and brown eyes.

If he is located, police ask people to contact the missing person unit of the KCPD at 816-234-5043.

