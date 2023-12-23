Aging & Style
KCPD looking for missing 10-year-old boy

Missing 10-year-old boy Isaiah Ladd.
Missing 10-year-old boy Isaiah Ladd.(KCPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police said Isaiah Ladd went missing in the area of 14548 U.S. 71 Highway, near the Clover Leaf Apartments.

He was on foot when last seen. Isaiah was wearing pink and yellow Pikachu pajamas and did not have shoes on.

KCPD said he has black hair and brown eyes.

If he is located, police ask people to contact the missing person unit of the KCPD at 816-234-5043.

‘It was like a dream come true’: Families reunite at KCI ahead of Christmas
