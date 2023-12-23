Aging & Style
‘It was like a dream come true’: Families reunite at KCI ahead of Christmas

By Mark Poulose
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friday was one of the busiest days for airports across the country. Nationally, TSA expected to scan 2.5 million passengers. At KCI, airport officials expected around 32,000 total travelers to come through the airport.

Friday night, many of those passengers had loved ones waiting to pick them up at the arrivals terminal. Bonnie Siefert had not seen her son in two years. She was ecstatic after he got off the escalator and entered baggage claim.

“It was just like, ‘There’s my son!’” Siefert said.

“We weren’t able to come here for about four years,” said Siefert’s son Brian, who lives in South Korea. “It means more than the world to me.”

Lenexa’s Kathleen Martin got the chance to hug her grandson on Friday evening. Her grandson had not been to Kansas City since he was two.

“It was like a dream come true,” Martin said, fighting back tears.

Martin found out her family was coming to KC in the summer. She could not wait for them to arrive.

“I started doing all my Christmas shopping in July,” Martin said. “It’ll be wonderful to have a little one in the house this Christmas.”

Kaylee Riddle dressed up as the movie character “Buddy the Elf” as she and her brother waited for their father to arrive.

“It’s really exciting because I’ve seen him last month, but it’s been a while. Seems forever, though,” she said.

“I’m not home every year, but I’m home most years, so it’s definitely nice being able to be home,” said Kaylee’s father, Clint Riddle.

Families were happy to be back together after spending a lot of time apart.

“We have not seen them since this summer, so we’re pretty excited to have them for Christmas,” said Mike Fee, who picked up his two granddaughters.

