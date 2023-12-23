IHOPKC separates from pastor Mike Bickle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After receiving new information regarding an investigation into inappropriate conduct from its founder, IHOPKC said it is separating from pastor Mike Bickle.

“The executive committee has now received new information to now confirm a level of inappropriate behavior on the part of Mike Bickle that requires IHOPKC to immediately, formally and permanently separate from him,” David House Agency managing director Eric Volz said in a video released on Twitter Friday night.

Less than two weeks ago, Bickle released a statement nearly two months after being placed under investigation and asked to step away from the church he founded. Members of the leadership team for the International House of Prayer told church members it was due to allegations of “sexual immorality” concerning Bickle.

“I hate my sin,” Bickle wrote, before eventually telling people close to him not to come to his defense. Bickle still denied the “more intense sexual activities that some are suggesting.”

“I have confidence that the Lord will speak concerning what He sees and says about me in His timing.”

Ten days later, Volz announced that the church was separating from Bickle. Along with Bickle’s departure, IHOPKC executive director Stuart Greaves has resigned as of Friday morning.

Volz said further information regarding an investigation is unavailable at this time.

“People will surely wonder about details,” Volz said. “But IHOPKC does not have permission from those individuals to share details while they are being vetted further by an independent investigation.”

“Our current focus remains a thorough and complete investigation of the reported allegations,” Volz said. “We pledge to then implement any and all changes necessary to church policies, procedures and culture to make sure that IHOPKC does not travel down this difficult road again.”

