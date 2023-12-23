Gladstone Police say they’re cracking down on expired tags

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you drive in Missouri, you’ve probably seen cars with expired tags. Those expired tags cost the state millions of dollars. Now some police departments are cracking down on drivers.

One of those departments is Gladstone where it’s to the point the police department specifically gets calls from people complaining about expired tags they see on the road. KCTV spoke to people who say it’s common to see multiple out-of-date tags anytime they leave the house. Those expired tags cause Missouri to miss out on a lot of tax revenue.

Whenever Lenore Mullikin and her daughter run errands, spotting expired temporary plate tags is how they pass the time.

”I’ve seen people with expired temp tags by two years or more and that’s no exaggeration,” Mullikin explained. “And that is not an exaggeration. We see it all the time. We look for it and it’s kind of like a funny game.”

And every out-of-date tag costs the state essential revenue. Frustrating taxpayers like Ana Linton.

“Our streets need a lot of work, and the highways are in really bad shape so if they could use the money for that it would be great,” Ana Linton, a driver who pays for her tags regularly.

Earlier this month the Missouri Department of Revenue announced the state is missing over $78 million in fees from temporary vehicle permit fees. That news prompted Gladstone Police to step up enforcement on expired tags.

“If it’s more than a year old it’s a mandatory court appearance,” Capt. Karl Burris said. “If it’s less than a year it will be a set fine, if it’s a temporary tag that’s expired, we’ll confiscate that tag so they’ll have no tag on the back of their car.”

If you’re stopped by Missouri Highway Patrol, that expired tag will take $50 away from what you could use for the holidays. The citations are also more expensive than just paying the registration fees.

“You’ll need to make sure you have all the proper requirements which can be found on the Department of Revenue’s website,” Cpl. Justin Ewing stated. “That includes making sure you have insurance on that vehicle and financial responsibility making sure the property tax for that vehicle is paid. Then going to the DMV with all the proper registration to get the vehicle registered as soon as possible.”

Since the start of this year, the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop A Division has issued roughly 4500 citations for expired license plates and temporary tags. Gladstone Police handed out 29 in the first two days of launching their zero-tolerance campaign for this.

