FIRST WARN FORECAST: Wrap-around showers Monday-Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Good morning and merry Christmas Eve Eve everyone! The weather pattern will continue to be soggy as Santa prepares to depart from the North Pole with all the toys for the kids.

Several First Warns are in place from Sunday through Tuesday. On Christmas Eve Sunday, the area will have widespread showers throughout the day and into the nighttime. Unfortunately, it looks like the rain will continue into Christmas Day Monday and even the day after with a chance to change over to snow! Right now, the showers will roll in tomorrow morning from the west to the east with showers entering the metro between 8-10 a.m. and holding steady throughout the day. So, if you are traveling, tomorrow will definitely be a day to be extra cautious on the roadways. Total rainfall accumulation will be between 1-2 inches.

There is a chance for snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday but not a great chance for any of it to stick just because we have been so warm. Temperatures remain well above average in the upper 50s low 60s this afternoon with cooler temperatures behind the front Monday as temperatures fall throughout the day. Temperatures remain chilly through the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.