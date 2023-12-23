Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cloudy with warmer than normal temps Saturday

By Alena Lee
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dry weather is expected for the rest of the week and as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will also stay above normal all weekend long. We’ll go from a mostly cloudy sky with highs near 60 degrees before rain fills in from west to east early Sunday. Rain will become widespread and could get heavy at times as well with temperatures holding into the 50s by the afternoon. Showers could linger into Monday morning, with most rain tapering off by the afternoon and evening.

There’s a small chance we catch a rain/snow mix late Monday, but another wave brings a chance of a few flurries on Tuesday. If we do see snow, accumulations will be low, with less than 1″ possible. This system eventually pulls away late in the week which will draw in much cooler air. Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 30s each afternoon, which is closer to normal for this time of year.

