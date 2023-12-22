Woman whose car was struck in hit-and run on I-435 fatally crashed into by another vehicle, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that one person died in a car crash on Friday morning.

Law enforcement stated that a car was struck by another vehicle in a hit-and-run near I-435 and MO-45 Highway in Parkville.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office told KCTV5 that the second car initially stopped but drove off. The woman, a 56-year-old resident of Kansas City, Kansas, whose car was struck then exited her car to call family and look at damage when she was hit by another car.

The crashes took place 15 minutes apart, the sheriff’s office said.

BREAKING: We're learning of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near I-435 and 45 Hwy near Parkville, MO. NB I-435 traffic is being diverted at K-5/Wolcott in KCK. Make sure to use I-29 if you're headed to @Fly_KansasCity @kctv5 #KCTraffic pic.twitter.com/64XVQTE98o — Bill Hurrelbrink (@BillKCTV5) December 22, 2023

NB I-435 traffic has been diverted at K-5/Wolcott in Kansas City, Kansas. Those traveling to KCI should use I-29 in the meantime.

There is no time estimate for when the incident will be cleared.

Northbound I-435 remained shut down as of 9:30 a.m. The sheriff’s office said it may release information later on the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

