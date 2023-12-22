Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Woman whose car was struck in hit-and run on I-435 fatally crashed into by another vehicle, police say

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that one person died in a car crash on Friday morning.

Law enforcement stated that a car was struck by another vehicle in a hit-and-run near I-435 and MO-45 Highway in Parkville.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office told KCTV5 that the second car initially stopped but drove off. The woman, a 56-year-old resident of Kansas City, Kansas, whose car was struck then exited her car to call family and look at damage when she was hit by another car.

The crashes took place 15 minutes apart, the sheriff’s office said.

NB I-435 traffic has been diverted at K-5/Wolcott in Kansas City, Kansas. Those traveling to KCI should use I-29 in the meantime.

There is no time estimate for when the incident will be cleared.

ALSO READ: FIRST WARN FORECAST: Rain through the morning, warming up through the day Friday

Northbound I-435 remained shut down as of 9:30 a.m. The sheriff’s office said it may release information later on the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a grain elevator in Lathrop, Missouri, on Dec....
No injuries reported after dangerous grain elevator fire erupts in Lathrop
Shawnee Police responded to an armed subject standoff Thursday night.
Shawnee Police take man into custody after shots fired upon welfare check
A new group of Jackson County tax assessment appeals will be heard, adding to the number which...
Judge denies Jackson County motion to dismiss Independence, Blue Springs lawsuit over property tax assessments
The future of the Country Club Plaza, a century old shopping and entertainment district, is...
Empty store fronts reflect current state of The Plaza. Will potential new owners change that?

Latest News

'She's part of Chiefs Kingdom': Patrick Mahomes shares team's perspective of Travis-Taylor relationship
Person gets out of broken down car on I-435, fatally struck by another vehicle: troopers
Christmas Morning
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Rain through the morning, warming up through the day Friday
Rain through the morning, warming up through the day Friday
Rain through the morning, warming up through the day Friday