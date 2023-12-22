Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

WATCH: Thieves steal $250,000 worth of items at Chanel store

The suspects got away in a white sedan they had left running outside the store with its hazard lights on. (Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department)
By TMX staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TMX) - Police are searching for five suspects and a vehicle of interest in connection with the theft of $250,000 in merchandise from a Chanel store in Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

The burglary took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, police said. Five suspects entered a Chanel store on the 900 Block of I Street, Northwest, one of whom discharged a fire extinguisher and doused an armed security guard while the others grabbed merchandise.

Surveillance video released by the police department on Wednesday shows the masked suspects entering the store through a cloud of white haze from the fire extinguisher, and grabbing numerous bags and other merchandise.

The security guard, employed by Chanel, discharged one round from a firearm as the suspects fled the store, but did not strike anyone, according to Metropolitan Police Second District Cmdr. Tatjana Savoy.

The suspects got away in a white sedan they had left running outside the store with its hazard lights on.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 TMX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a grain elevator in Lathrop, Missouri, on Dec....
No injuries reported after dangerous grain elevator fire erupts in Lathrop
Shawnee Police responded to an armed subject standoff Thursday night.
Shawnee Police take man into custody after shots fired upon welfare check
The future of the Country Club Plaza, a century old shopping and entertainment district, is...
Empty store fronts reflect current state of The Plaza. Will potential new owners change that?
A new group of Jackson County tax assessment appeals will be heard, adding to the number which...
Judge denies Jackson County motion to dismiss Independence, Blue Springs lawsuit over property tax assessments

Latest News

The boy's biological mother and her then-boyfriend were charged in 2003 in connection with his...
Remains found in woods identified as Virginia boy who went missing 20 years ago
The suspects got away in a white sedan they had left running outside the store with its hazard...
Police Seeking Suspects In $250,000 Chanel Store Burglary
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the...
More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza health officials say
A woman is helping provide Christmas gifts to more than 900 northern Michigan families.
Woman helps provide Christmas gifts to nearly 1,000 families in need