Victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash on 50 Highway in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Authorities in Lee’s Summit responded to a fatal crash Friday afternoon. Saturday, they identified the man who was killed.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department said a motorcycle crash on 50 Highway near 3rd Street in the eastbound lanes of the highway was fatal.

Police said the crash happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Two cars and a motorcycle were involved in the crash. LSPD said an initial investigation revealed that a motorcycle was heading eastbound on U.S. 50 Highway east of SW 3rd Street when it hit the rear of a vehicle in traffic.

The rider of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike and hit by a passing vehicle. Police said traffic investigators worked to reconstruct the scene and interview witnesses.

On Saturday, the victim was identified as 44-year-old Daniel Dimas of Greenwood, Mo.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

