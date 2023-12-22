Two arrested after Cass County Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were arrested Thursday in Belton after the Cass County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant.

The warrant was for an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office said four guns, numerous narcotics, drug paraphernalia and money was seized by deputies in the search.

The two individuals arrested are being held at the Cass County jail. Formal charges are pending, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.