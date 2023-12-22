Aging & Style
Two arrested after Cass County Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant

The Cass County Sheriff's Office displays numerous items seized after a search warrant was...
The Cass County Sheriff's Office displays numerous items seized after a search warrant was executed in Belton on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were arrested Thursday in Belton after the Cass County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant.

The warrant was for an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office said four guns, numerous narcotics, drug paraphernalia and money was seized by deputies in the search.

The two individuals arrested are being held at the Cass County jail. Formal charges are pending, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

