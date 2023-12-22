Aging & Style
'Suspected impairment' being investigated in serious accident near KCI


By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just before 8:30 Thursday night Kansas City Police responded to calls of a serious crash on northwest Prairie View Road and N. Bethel.

Investigation revealed that a red Chevrolet Trailblazer was driving eastbound on NW Prairie View Road when it crossed over the center-line and struck a black Toyota Prius driving westbound on NW Prairie View Road.

The unrestrained driver of the Chevrolet was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The restrained driver and juvenile passenger of the Toyota were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation, including suspected impairment, is ongoing.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

