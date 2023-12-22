Shawnee Police take man into custody after shots fired upon welfare check

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Shawnee Police responded to an incident involving an armed subject on Thursday night.

Police said they responded to the 6300 block of Albervan following a call at 7:27 p.m. to check the welfare of an individual who was making claims he was going to hurt himself and others. Before they arrived, a neighbor said they heard gunshots.

Shawnee Police said when officers arrived the suspect fired additional shots as officers approached. No one was hit by gunfire.

The suspect was taken into custody without any further incident.

Police asked the public to avoid the area while it took place.

“If you live in the area, you are asked to shelter in place,” Shawnee Police tweeted.

