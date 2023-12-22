Aging & Style
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ after body found in Clay County park

FILE — The body of a man was found Friday morning at a Clay County park.
FILE — The body of a man was found Friday morning at a Clay County park.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Clay County law enforcement has informed the public of a suspicious death Friday afternoon following the death of a man.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated that county parks and recreation employees found the body of a man in the morning hours at Rocky Hollow Park.

The park is located just northwest of Excelsior Springs.

The cause of death was not yet known, but the incident is being labeled as suspicious in nature.

