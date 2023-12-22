Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ after body found in Clay County park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Clay County law enforcement has informed the public of a suspicious death Friday afternoon following the death of a man.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated that county parks and recreation employees found the body of a man in the morning hours at Rocky Hollow Park.

The park is located just northwest of Excelsior Springs.

The cause of death was not yet known, but the incident is being labeled as suspicious in nature.

