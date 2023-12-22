Person gets out of broken down car on I-435, fatally struck by another vehicle: troopers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that one person died in a car crash on Friday morning.

Troopers said that a car had broken down near I-435 and MO-45 Highway near Parkville just before 6:40 a.m.

Law enforcement stated a person had exited their car when they were struck by another vehicle.

BREAKING: We're learning of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near I-435 and 45 Hwy near Parkville, MO. NB I-435 traffic is being diverted at K-5/Wolcott in KCK. Make sure to use I-29 if you're headed to @Fly_KansasCity @kctv5 #KCTraffic pic.twitter.com/64XVQTE98o — Bill Hurrelbrink (@BillKCTV5) December 22, 2023

NB I-435 traffic has been diverted at K-5/Wolcott in Kansas City, Kansas. Those traveling to KCI should use I-29 in the meantime.

There is no time estimate for when the incident will be cleared.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

