Missouri Supreme Court overturns law critics say criminalizes homeless

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This week the Missouri Supreme Court struck down a law threatening homeless people with jail time for sleeping on state-owned land. This means unhoused people no longer face the risk of up to 15 days in jail and a $500 fine.

An estimated 2,000 people in Kansas City are homeless. This announcement is a win for local advocacy groups who say the law criminalized the unhoused, but a loss for some who say it will hurt their business.

“It’s very exciting news. We were all jumping for joy,” said CEO of Restart, Inc. Stephanie Boyer.

Since receiving news of the law being overturned, Boyer said a weight has been lifted off her shoulders. Her agency Restart, Inc. provides resources and housing for the city’s homeless population.

“The last thing we really need to be doing is criminalizing vulnerable people who are already struggling with their current circumstances,” said Boyer.

The law made it a crime to camp on state-owned land. Boyer says the law targeted encampments located near highways, bridges, and overpasses, forcing them into areas out of sight.

“It’s also really disheartening and challenging for our street outreach team to be out there and then they worry about where did they go? What happened to them? Are they safe?” she said.

The Bunker Center of the Arts is adjacent to 71 Highway and surrounded by state-owned land. Gallery director TJ Templeton says prior to the law, up to 150 people camped outside his doorstep.

“I’ve definitely had people who intended to come into the gallery pull up, look around, continue driving, it’s happened before,” said Templeton.

He says the law helped keep unwanted guests off the property–until now.

“I think it’s only a matter of time before it happens again. We have to address this issue. These people need to have homes,” said Templeton.

He’s made calls to both the city and the state about the issue.

“I feel kind of powerless to do anything other than that. I don’t know what we can do. These people need to have a place to stay. They’ve got big enough problems without me trying to run them off if they’re just trying to seek shelter.”

To bring a solution to the housing crisis, Restart Inc. is in the process of building affordable homes throughout Kansas City that will start breaking ground in the spring.

Missouri’s next legislative session begins in January.

