Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Man sentenced for battery after knocking ex-girlfriend’s teeth out

(Source: Gray News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 39-year-old Leavenworth man who broke his ex-girlfriend’s teeth during an argument has been sentenced to prison.

Adam T. Umstead was arrested Saturday, April 20, 2023, after attacking his girlfriend in the early hours of that day. Court documents said Umstead threatened to kill the woman and held a handgun to her forehead during the assault.

In a sentencing Friday, a Leavenworth judge sentenced Umstead to 13 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and an additional 12 months for criminal restraint.

It happened inside a Leavenworth home that Umstead and the woman lived in.

After the woman escaped the home and ran to a nearby house she called for help. Officers responding to the scene saw a cut on the woman’s forehead and multiple front teeth either broken or missing.

The woman told police she couldn’t remember how she was hit but remembered being on the ground and spitting out her front teeth with blood. Inside the home, officers found damage to a wall and blood, guns and ammunition.

After serving the 13 months in the KDOC, Umstead will be on post-release supervision for a year. He will also be required to register as a violent offender for 15 years.

Umstead pled guilty to both charges Nov. 7, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died on I-435 near Parkville after she was struck by a vehicle on Dec. 22, 2023.
Woman whose car was struck in hit-and run on I-435 fatally crashed into by another vehicle, police say
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Shawnee Police responded to an armed subject standoff Thursday night.
Shawnee Police take man into custody after shots fired upon welfare check
Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a grain elevator in Lathrop, Missouri, on Dec....
No injuries reported after dangerous grain elevator fire erupts in Lathrop
A new group of Jackson County tax assessment appeals will be heard, adding to the number which...
Judge denies Jackson County motion to dismiss Independence, Blue Springs lawsuit over property tax assessments

Latest News

One person died in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 50 on Dec. 22, 2023.
Authorities responding to deadly crash on 50 Highway in Lee's Summit
Flourish Furniture helped 882 families in 2022, and volunteers said they will serve about...
‘Everyone should have a bed’: Grandview organization helps those in need turn house into home
‘Great googly moogly’: Kansas man stars in iconic ad with Andy Reid
Road work generic
Kansas City bridge construction over I-70 extended