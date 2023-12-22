Man sentenced for battery after knocking ex-girlfriend’s teeth out

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 39-year-old Leavenworth man who broke his ex-girlfriend’s teeth during an argument has been sentenced to prison.

Adam T. Umstead was arrested Saturday, April 20, 2023, after attacking his girlfriend in the early hours of that day. Court documents said Umstead threatened to kill the woman and held a handgun to her forehead during the assault.

In a sentencing Friday, a Leavenworth judge sentenced Umstead to 13 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and an additional 12 months for criminal restraint.

It happened inside a Leavenworth home that Umstead and the woman lived in.

After the woman escaped the home and ran to a nearby house she called for help. Officers responding to the scene saw a cut on the woman’s forehead and multiple front teeth either broken or missing.

The woman told police she couldn’t remember how she was hit but remembered being on the ground and spitting out her front teeth with blood. Inside the home, officers found damage to a wall and blood, guns and ammunition.

After serving the 13 months in the KDOC, Umstead will be on post-release supervision for a year. He will also be required to register as a violent offender for 15 years.

Umstead pled guilty to both charges Nov. 7, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.