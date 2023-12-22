Man receives life sentence in prison for 2020 duffle bag murder

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Marcus Brooks was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in Buchanan County for murdering Ariel Starcher, 21, near the KCI Airport in 2020.

Brooks and his accomplice Taylor Stoughton tried to cover up the murder by putting Starcher’s body in a duffle bag and dropping her in rural Buchanan County.

Jennifer Utterback, Starcher’s mother, is not ready to forgive Brooks for murdering her daughter.

“Forgiveness is the first step of anything, we got to forgive each other,” Utterback said. “Still working on forgiving him for what he did.”

Utterback credited Buchanan County Prosecutor Michelle Davidson for her work during the jury trial which concluded in November.

“The way she did everything – I appreciate all their hard work,” Utterback said. “Our family appreciates it, and now it is time for healing and closure.”

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett estimated the investigation took around a thousand hours between the discovery of Starcher’s body and following the breadcrumbs to conviction.

“Working through her life and contacts and where she was, and and just the process of falling all those leads and painstakingly eliminating people or including people in a suspect profile,” Puett said. “Tammy Parsons was lead investigator on the case. Tammy never gave up.”

Stoughton’s second degree murder plea bargain will allow her to possibly leave prison by winter of 2030-2031.

