Longest night of the year brings message of hope and healing for those impacted by homicide

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The winter solstice brings the longest night of the year, but for those who’ve lost a loved on from violence, every night can feel long. The days too.

That’s why Pastor Mark Clifton created a service known as The Longest Night Ever. Crosses line the front lawn of a church, one for each person killed that year in a homicide. A service inside and out tells loved ones they aren’t forgotten.

Thursday was the 13th year for the service, on a day when Kansas City had 176 homicides on its books, just one less than that day in 2020, which ended up setting a record of the worst kind with 179 homicides at year’s end.

The crosses at a distance send a message to the masses driving by that this is a problem that can’t be ignored. Up close, it’s a message that every life lost is someone of value. each cross bears a name, age and date of death.

Charity Newton and Sharon Preheor stood by one of the crosses and took a photo. Preheor had tears in her eyes.

The cross read, “Jesse Thomas 8/1/23 (39).”

Jesse Thomas is Preheor’s son and Newton’s brother-in-law. He has a daughter. She’s 11. He was killed in a drive-by shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It helps you out when you know there’s other people,” Preheor said, unable to finish her sentence.

“Going through the same thing,” Newton said, completing her thought for her. “Because it’s hard. It is hard. It brings back a lot of emotions for her.”

“I think the best part for us was being in a worship center together, sitting alongside families, and not having to say anything but just showing up and saying, ‘You have not been forgotten,’” said Pastor Wes Wakefield, an associate pastor at The Gathering Church in Independence.

It’s the second year the church on Noland Road has hosted the gathering. Before that, it was at Leawood Baptist Church. It began at Wornall Road Baptist Church in 2011.

Pastor Matk Clifton led the congregation. He did outreach work at Southwest High School. One of their students, Rickey King, was shot and killed that year, in a car on his way to getting a Thanksgiving turkey for his grandma. He was homecoming king, a straight-A student, and a varsity athlete, Clifton said. He was buried in his ROTC uniform. Clifton put a cross out for him. The next year, he put out crosses for everyone in the city killed in a homicide. The event grew from there.

“Sometimes it’s just a name on the bottom of the news screen one night and then another name the next night and another name the next night,” said Pastor Mark Clifton, the man who founded The Longest Night Ever. “They are somebody’s son, somebody’s sister, somebody’s mother, somebody’s best friend. They matter.”

As names scrolled down a screen in the sanctuary, sobs punctuated the music. Several people had to step out. It was just too much. Clifton’s message is two-fold.

“We just want them to know they’re not forgotten. Their loved one mattered to them, their loved one matters to us, and their loved one matters to God,” said Clifton. “And we can’t accept this as normal in our city under any circumstances.”

Some years, organizers include crosses for those killed in Kansas City, Kansas as well. This year, they included the names of those killed in Eastern Jackson County as well, adding 18 names from Independence, Lee’s Summit and Raytown.

Those were added to the 176 in Kansas City, Missouri.

“We’ve got to come together and work together and hear each other and not say this is a their problem or our problem. It’s an us problem,” said Wakefield.

We asked Clifton, what can be done? For one, he said, help the police. Secondly, he added, for people of faith, step outside your own congregation.

“We have to engage in our community beyond the walls of our church beyond our church members, especially in the lives of children and teenagers in our community,” Clifton implored. “Get to know their names. Volunteer in the school, become a reader in school, become a lunch monitor in school. Go to these kids’ football games and root for them, get to know them by name, let them know there are people who value them and care for them. And trust them.”

That there were 176 killed in Kansas City proper and only 18 in the rest of the county seemed startling, so KCTV5 sought out specifics. The other cities are smaller, so we calculated per capita data for every 100,000 people.

Two people were killed this year in Blue Springs. Per capita, that’s three for every 100,000 thousand people.

Independence had 12 homicides. That’s 10 per 100,000 population.

In Kansas City, Missouri, 176 homicides correspond to 35 per 100,000 people.

Lee’s Summit and Grandview police did not respond to our request. Raytown police said no one was in the office on Thursday afternoon who had access to that information.

