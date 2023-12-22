Local St. Jude patient receives NFM donation of children’s room furniture

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Santa sent a local St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patient an early Christmas gift with the help of an NFM donation.

Avery, who has been a patient of St. Jude’s since before she was one year old, visited NFM during the summer of 2023 where she picked out furniture to stage the children’s room.

Avery was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. Her mother, Jenn, said that Avery spent her first three birthdays in the hospital, while fighting aggressive tumors.

“Avery was just 11 months old when we heard the words that no parent should have to hear.”

After surviving her original diagnosis, Avery relapsed a second time, fighting through an additional six weeks of spinal and cranial radiation. Now, her parents say Avery has no signs of cancer.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, NFM employees delivered furniture to Avery’s home including a bed and a large, comfy lounge chair.

Avery and her family still make regular trips to St. Jude for semi-annual and annual scans and tests.

“Now Avery is here, no longer a little girl – but a fierce warrior for all the kids of St. Jude,” Jenn said.

